A Review of the Oppo F19

by

The Oppo F19 is the latest smartphone from Oppo, a South Korean electronics company. While it does not have the wow factor of its competitors like the iPhone and HTC Desire, it has some great features and value for money. The Oppo F19 is available for a entry level price of around $100. I decided to buy an Oppo F19 online so I could get an in depth look at this wonderful new smartphone.

The Oppo F19 has a dual screen which can be switched easily between the two, meaning that you can see the notifications from your friend’s phone through to your own. The Oppo F19 also comes in three colors, namely, Silver, Midnight Blue and Spice Black. The only drawback was that when I put the battery in my pocket during a hike it made the screen go black, this is because the silver screen is laminated over the black LCD. Tested the black model, this looked very good, but then the back glass panel which sports a textured finish proved to be a fingerprint magnet.

One of the most popular features of this smartphone is the Android interface which is smooth and fluid, allowing for quick apps and access to the OS. One of the best selling points of the Oppo F19 is that it runs on the Android Kit Kat operating system, another sign that the smartphone has been designed by top software producers. As with most high end smartphones, the Oppo F19 runs on the Gingerbread version of Android, another testament to the popularity of this smartphone. The Oppo F19 runs on a 5G specification which is faster than any other smartphone on the market today. If you are wondering if the phone has GPRS connectivity, the answer is yes.

One of the biggest drawbacks associated with the Oppo F19 is that it lacks one of the latest features available in most smartphone today; namely optical image stabilization Oppo F19 . It seems that most manufacturers have fixed this feature to the point where it is virtually ineffective. The front and rear cameras are also two major weak points of this device and while the front camera does have a decent camera setup, it lacks some functionality and can prove to be a nuisance in certain situations. The image stabilization on the back is also substandard and not effective enough to eliminate blurring when the subject is moving.

One of the best selling points of the Oppo F19 is its high pixel resolution; a major advantage over most smartphone cameras these days. It uses an chipset called the MediaTek MT4 which has been developed by Samsung for this device. MediaTek is probably best known for its ability to make high quality audio and video clips, even in HD. When comparing this phone against the likes of the iPhone and HTC Desire we can clearly note that the Oppo F19 has superior image quality and other high 5g features. The only thing it cannot compare with, however, is the level of connectivity and speed, both of which are two huge advantages of this phone.

Despite its limitations, the Oppo F19 does come with an easy to use interface and good storage capacity for a smartphone. The battery is adequate and gives plenty of time for one to make sure that the person does not get caught in a situation where they need to take out the battery very quickly. We will not go into performance specifications in this review, instead, we will look at the positives and negatives of this amazing device. Once you have had a chance to see this device in action you will understand why it is so popular with young adults.