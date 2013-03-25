Frankly Speaking
First published in Private Eye Magazine, 7/03/13, Issue 1335
Liverpool Waters, a conceptual visualisation. Photo: Rust Studios
CRONYISM is alive and well on Murkeyside, where the city’s leaders are not that bothered about the prospect of Liverpool losing its World Heritage Site status as long as a gigantic riverside tower blocks, flats ‘n’ car parks scheme gets the go-ahead.
Unesco put the city on its World Heritage in Danger list after the council gave Peel Holdings’ vast £5.5bn Liverpool Waters docklands project, which would change the city’s skyline forever, outline planning permission last year. Communities secretary Eric Pickles is taking his time deciding whether there should be a public inquiry.
Liverpool’s bloated regeneration sector will soon be consolidated into a single Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC), doing the bidding of elected Labour mayor Joe Anderson, to oversee the delivery of Peel’s scheme. The board will include Robert Hough, a director of, er, Peel Holdings, Sir Howard Newby, vice-chancellor of Liverpool University, and rag trade millionaire David Wade-Smith, an unelected cabinet member for business. Eye readers may remember Newby’s tenure as VC of the University of the West of England, where he came under fire after contracts went to a private consultancy firm, Carter & Carter, of which he was a non-executive director (Eye 1185).(1, 2)
Professor Sir Howard Newby. Photo: Academy of Social Sciences
Wade-Smith is chairman of Downtown Liverpool in Business (DLiB), a business club which describes its modus operandi as “sexy networking”. DLiB makes a virtue out of cronyism: as founder Frank McKenna likes to say, “It’s not what you know, it’s who we know.”(3)
McKenna’s name may ring a bell. In 2000, when deputy leader of Lancashire county council, he was arrested after the Eye revealed serious discrepancies in the financial records of West Lancashire constituency Labour party and the 1997 election expenses of the then West Lanes MP, Colin Pickthall, for whom McKenna had acted as election agent (Eye 986 et seq).(4)
Wade-Smith (left) receiving a DLiB “business award” from McKenna (2nd from left). Photo: Liverpool Daily Post
McKenna was charged with conspiracy to defraud party accounts and perjury, but in 2003 a judge “stayed” the case on the grounds that a fair trial was impossible given the time elapsed since the alleged offences.(5)
McKenna, Liverpool’s Godfather? Photo: Liverpool Preservation Trust
DLiB, which has more than 400 corporate members, claims to have facilitated deals worth more than £550m since its formation in 2004.(6) According to McKenna, the World Heritage status is a vanity badge anyway(7) – sentiments echoed by Mayor Anderson.(8)
Could such views have anything to do with Peel being a member of DLiB? And could the supportive local coverage which the scheme has received in the Liverpool Daily Post have anything to do with DLiB sponsoring its opinion section – which includes the editor’s blog?(9) Perish both thoughts!
7 Responses
All shadey characters here to ruin Liverpool once again.
As if Toxteth and the “manage decline” by Margaret Thatcher wasnt enough. Sick and tired of these creepy souls from outside comming to the city and pillage. They’d had their fingers in the pie in the past and got burned yet they come back for more, it beggers belief how they are allowed to get away with it…..
Thanks for the comment Jimbob,
I agree – the real controversy is that all this seediness goes on in plain sight. But you have to remember as well that many of the council cronies are not “creepy souls from outside”, but natives to Liverpool.
Indeed. I also believe there are some people actually gets out of bed in the morning, clothed in respectability over the breakfast table calluding with thier wives on how to fleece the public coffers like as if they are talking about the weather. Most people when they get caught with their fingers in the till they give it up like a plague but not so here. Some of these cronies are so use to doing things underhanded it is second nature to them, a habit that seems for them wrong to stop like an addiction. They’re all crooks in suits with fancy titles appointed by those of the same ilk to look after each other’s interests while robbing everyone else blind. Disgraceful!
Speaking of, have you seen this video? http://vimeo.com/32326998
What the hell is Derek Hatton doing there?????
Hatton symbolises the militant and corruption that did not endear well with Liverpool. I think people will be shocked and offended seeing the Mayor Anderson and other businessmen parting with Hatton and continnue to screw the city.
Peel Holdings label “tax dodgers”
http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/property-giant-peel-group-accused-4290988
Shome mishtake shurely! Why ever would a company with a corporate structure as Byzantine as Peel’s want to dodge paying their fair share?
Maybe this illustration by the hard working folks at ExUrbe might put things in perspective.