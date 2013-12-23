Patent Hypocrisy

ONE way to deflect scorn from a favoured European tax scam is to point the finger elsewhere. Sunnier stops on the hot money merry-go-round, for example.

THERE’S a saying in Liverpool: If you look too hard into the past of every developer that comes along, nothing would ever get built.

BUSINESS gets fishy in Murkeyside, where a glamorous investor in Peel’s £10 billion ‘Mersey Waters’ regeneration scheme is not all she seems

BACK-SCRATCHING continues in Murkeyside, where the Peel Group and Mayor “Uncle” Joe Anderson believe that Chinese money will come flooding into Liverpool and rejuvenate the city.

AN OBSESSION with the Shard takes a sinister turn when a minor journalist discovers that all he thought he knew was a lie.

CRONYISM is alive and well on Murkeyside, where the city’s leaders are not that bothered about the prospect of Liverpool losing its World Heritage Site status as long as a gigantic riverside tower blocks, flats ‘n’ car parks scheme gets the go-ahead.

Hostile cities, engineering localism and other delusions of urban agriculture.

This is a transcript of a talk that I gave at the ‘Gardens of Justice’, Critical Legal Conference at the Kungliga Tekniska Hogskolan, Stockholm in Septmeber 2012.